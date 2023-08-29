First black mass price index launched in U.S. for Li-ion battery recyclers

Platts, a division of S&P Global Commodity Insights, has introduced a set of spot physical black mass price assessments for the U.S. These assessments, valued on a delivered-duty-paid (DDP) basis, follow the earlier launch of similar references for Europe and Asia, and expand Platts' existing portfolio of daily battery metals price evaluations.

Black mass, produced from offcuts or end-of-life batteries, is a resource for critical materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese. Processing black mass curbs the carbon footprint of the battery supply chain.

Christopher Davis, regional director of metals pricing (Americas) with S&P Global Commodity Insights, said the daily data will “bring greater transparency and help quantify value for this emerging, opaque and non-standardized battery raw materials market.”

Platts says recycled materials are projected to account for a substantial supply of nickel, lithium, and cobalt between 2020 and 2050.

The company is concentrating its assessments on nickel-cobalt (Ni-Co) containing material, encompassing battery production scraps and used lithium-ion batteries.

