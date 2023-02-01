Fleet Space, Power Nickel hunt nickel with ExoSphere in Quebec

Fleet Space Technologies has embarked on a new partnership with Power Nickel. The company, which specializes in exploration of high-potential nickel, copper, gold and other battery metal prospects in Canada and Chile, will use Fleet Space’s ExoSphere technology to seek additional high-grade nickel ore deposits at its NISK site in Quebec.

ExoSphere consists of highly portable sensors called geodes, which uses ambient noise tomography (ANT) to collect subsurface data. This data is beamed to the ExoSphere constellation of low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, then relayed to computers that use machine learning to generate detailed 3D subsurface maps. The combination of geodes and satellite connectivity allows small teams to map vast amounts of land accurately and with little to no environmental disturbance. The whole process takes as little as four days.

Power Nickel plans to deploy ExoSphere at its flagship NISK project to find additional high-grade nickel deposits, which generally take the form of ‘pods’. Power Nickel believes NISK’s shallow mineral depth, established infrastructure and proximity to a hydropower source could make it one of the world’s most cost-effective and environmentally friendly sources of high-grade nickel.

“We’re delighted to see ExoSphere deployed in Canada for the first time, building on our success in the U.S. and elsewhere around the world. As well as great technology and commercial partnership, this is a real meeting of minds,” said Fleet Space founder Flavia Tata Nardini.

“We both understand the urgent need to accelerate the discovery process for these vital minerals, but we’re also equally committed to minimising its environmental impact. Power Nickel is precisely the kind of forward-thinking, responsible enterprise ExoSphere was designed for. it’s great to be working with them on this project,” Nardini said.

For more information, visit www.Fleetspace.com.