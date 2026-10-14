Flexicon releases new box dumper with non-contact locking system

The light curtain feature on the TIP-TITE Box Dumper allows a single operator to load and unload containers without leaving the fork truck. Credit: Flexicon

Flexicon, a Pennsylvania-based bulk material handling solutions manufacturer, has unveiled its new TIP-TITE Box Dumper. It is designed to transfer materials from pallet boxes and other rigid containers to downstream processes.

Flexicon says the dumper's key feature is its light curtain, a non-contact safety device that replaces traditional safety lock doors. The locking device means that an operator can load the dumper without having to leave their vehicle. According to the company, this eliminates the need to repeatedly dismount, remount and reposition the fork truck during loading.

A wire mesh enclosure protects the operator from moving parts. All hydraulic, pneumatic and electrical functions are housed in a control box suitable for washdown with water or mild solvents.

The receiving platform is compatible with boxes measuring 91.5 to 122 centimetres per side and 91.4 to 132.1 centimetres in height.

The system is available in either all stainless steel, or in a hybrid carbon steel with stainless steel contact surfaces. The all-stainless steel model is designed to meet food, dairy and pharmaceutical standards.

For more information, visit: https://flexicon.com/