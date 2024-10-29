Fortescue takes delivery of its first Liebherr electric excavator

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue has its first electric excavator – the Liebherr R 9400 E – at its Solomon iron ore mine in the country’s Pilbara region. The mine is one of the largest in the region, with over 180 pieces of equipment moving 200 million tonnes annually.

To mark the beginning of the R 9400 E’s service, Liebherr has released a YouTube video (click here to watch).

The video highlights the partnership and the deployment of Fortescue’s first electric excavator, the Liebherr R 9400 E. Hear from Fortescue’s team as they share their experience operating the R 9400 E and why it's a game-changer for both efficiency and sustainability.

Discover how this electric excavator is leading the charge towards zero-emission mining and learn about the collaboration driving this historic shift.

To learn more about Liebherr excavators, click here.