PDAC JV video: Mineral Process Control catalyst cuts gold process time, exec says

Western Australia-based Mineral Process Control aims to raise the bar on gold assay efficiency, general manager Nathan Edwards said.

Since 1995, the firm has been innovating the mining industry. They create products that significantly reduce assay times. It’s now entering the North American market with its LeachWELL cyanidation accelerator. This product greatly speeds up gold dissolution, Edwards mentioned in an interview earlier this month.

“If it would take 24 hours to dissolve the gold, it only takes one hour or less,” Edwards said during the PDAC convention in Toronto.

The company is aggressively pushing into the North American market. Mineral Process Control recently teamed up with STG Mining Services. Together, they traveled 4,000 km through Northern Ontario and Quebec. Their goal was to showcase a wide range of gold processing and assaying chemicals and technology.

The company serves customers in over 30 countries. These include regions like Australasia, Asia, Africa, the Americas and Europe. Edwards believes its operational efficiencies will appeal to a global audience eager to simplify their processes.

Watch below the full interview The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.