Canadian vanadium miner partners with battery startup for heavy-duty applications

Two companies announced recently they will explore creating a Canadian pathway for advanced battery materials that could power mining trucks, defense vehicles and other industrial equipment that demands reliable performance in harsh conditions.

Tyfast Energy, a San Diego-based developer of specialized battery materials, signed a memorandum of understanding with Strategic Resources (TSXV:SR), a Montreal-based critical minerals company, to evaluate using Canadian-mined vanadium in high-performance batteries designed for heavy-duty applications.

"Canada has the mineral resources and industrial base to become a leader in next-generation battery materials for heavy-duty," GJ la O', CEO of Tyfast," said. "By working with Strategic Resources to qualify battery-grade vanadium oxide from Canadian mined ore, we are building a more differentiated supply chain for our LVO anode and advancing a practical pathway to electrify mining and defense platforms that demand fast charging, durability, and high uptime."

Targeting heavy-duty applications

The partnership aims to connect Strategic Resources' permitted vanadium mine in Quebec with Tyfast's lithium vanadium oxide anode technology, creating a domestic supply chain that could reduce reliance on overseas materials while supporting Canada's push toward electrifying industrial operations.

Mining companies and defense contractors increasingly seek battery technologies that can deliver diesel-like reliability while reducing operating costs and emissions. The collaboration targets applications where equipment must charge quickly, operate in extreme cold and maintain high uptime requirements that challenge conventional battery systems.

Strategic Resources will evaluate how to process vanadium from its BlackRock Project into battery-grade material, while Tyfast leads qualification testing and anode development. The companies plan to define specifications for battery-grade vanadium oxide derived from primary mined ore and conduct bench-scale testing to optimize powder characteristics for battery production.

Supply chain security focus

The partnership reflects growing emphasis on secure regional supply chains for critical minerals used in clean energy technologies. Governments and equipment manufacturers want alternatives to supply chains that depend heavily on overseas processing, particularly for materials essential to national security applications.

Tyfast's lithium vanadium oxide anode technology targets performance attributes that matter in demanding industrial settings. The material enables fast charging to maximize equipment utilization, delivers extended service life to reduce maintenance interruptions, and maintains robust performance in cold weather conditions common at Canadian mine sites.

Heavy-duty fleets face unique electrification challenges compared to passenger vehicles. Mining trucks, auxiliary equipment and military vehicles operate under demanding duty cycles that require batteries capable of rapid charging between shifts while maintaining reliability in harsh environments where equipment failure carries significant costs.

Moving up the value chain

The collaboration positions both companies to capture value from Canada's critical minerals strategy, which identifies vanadium among 34 strategically important minerals. The federal government has prioritized developing domestic processing capabilities to move beyond raw material exports toward higher-value manufacturing.

Strategic Resources operates the construction-ready BlackRock Project, which envisions a 4 million tonne per year high-purity iron ore pelletizer at Port Saguenay, Quebec, with access to the St. Lawrence Seaway for global shipping. The company also holds the previously operated Mustavaara mine in Finland.

"This MOU is about moving further up the value chain in Canada," said Sean Cleary, CEO of Strategic Resources Inc. "Our permitted mine brings vanadium resource potential and project development capability, and Tyfast brings a compelling downstream battery application. Together, we see an opportunity to create a made-in-Canada pathway from critical minerals to advanced battery materials for high-value industrial markets."

Broader market implications

The partnership aligns with Canadian priorities on critical minerals development, value-added manufacturing and emissions reduction. Establishing integrated supply chains from mining through battery production could strengthen Canada's position in emerging markets for heavy-duty electrification while supporting domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Battery materials represent a growing market as industries seek alternatives to diesel-powered equipment. Mining companies face increasing pressure to reduce emissions while maintaining operational efficiency, creating demand for energy storage systems that can match the performance characteristics of conventional powertrains.

The companies will evaluate commercialization opportunities across multiple sectors, including mining equipment, auxiliary vehicles and defense platforms. Success could demonstrate a model for other critical mineral partnerships that combine Canadian resources with advanced manufacturing capabilities.

More information is posted at www.Strategic-res.com/