Thibault & Associates acquired by trajectorE

Found J. Dean Thibault joins trajectorE as senior process technical advisor. Credit: trajectorE

Thibault & Associates has been acquired by trajectorE Engineering, a St. John’s‑based consulting firm.

The deal brings founder J. Dean Thibault into trajectorE as the senior process technical advisor, where he will support knowledge transfer and contribute to client projects.

“After over four decades in the industry, it’s important to see this body of work live on and continue to create value,” said Thibault. “trajectorE has built a strong reputation for practical, operations-focused engineering and I’m looking forward to supporting the team and contributing to the next generation of projects.”

trajectorE said the acquisition strengthens its engineering capabilities across complex extraction and refining flowsheets. The company works with mining and mineral processors from early studies through to operational readiness.

“I am so excited to be once again teaming up with Dean and adding his vast know-how in the mining industry as well as his brilliance in hydrometallurgical process development to the trajectorE brand,” said Don Stevens, the chief operating officer at trajectorE. “Dean’s experience in hydrometallurgical process development is exceptional. Having worked with him earlier in my career, I’ve seen first-hand the level of insight and innovation he brings.”

The deal gives trajectorE access to proprietary technical knowledge, historical flowsheet designs and decades of process‑development work. The company said the expanded knowledge base will support clients in production optimization.