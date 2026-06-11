New Found Gold expands team as Hammerdown remains on schedule

Hammerdown gold bar (left) and gold pour. Credit Hammerdown

New Found Gold has appointed Mark Ross as its new general manager of mines as the company expands its workforce and advances its Hammerdown gold project toward commercial production in the second half of 2026.

Ross will oversee building the mining infrastructure for both Hammerdown and the Queensway project.

The appointment comes as New Found Gold reports that Hammerdown remains on schedule. The company has hired 50 additional workers since acquiring the project, bringing total site employment to 264, including 76 employees and 188 contractors. More than 90% of new hires are from Newfoundland and Labrador.

“Since completing the Hammerdown acquisition, we have put the people and processes in place and are continuing to commission the necessary infrastructure,” said Keith Boyle, the chief executive officer at New Found Gold. Boyle added that Hammerdown is anticipating a run rate of 20,000 to 25,000 ounces of annual gold production at a cost of around US$2,500 per ounce. These figures are in line with the company’s recently released preliminary economic report.

Hammerdown drilling has completed 7,000 of 20,000 metres, with conversion drilling planned for 2026 ahead of a 2027 resource update and 2028 mining.