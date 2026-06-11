Komatsu opens new Peoria mining hub

Dan Funcannon, the senior vice-president of surface haulage. Credit: Komatsu

Komatsu has marked the opening of its new office building and customer experience centre in Peoria, Illinois. The company said the new facility serves as its surface haulage headquarters and as a hub for engineering, sales, manufacturing management and other functions supporting the company’s mining business.

Dan Funcannon, the senior vice-president of surface haulage, said the new headquarters underscores the role Peoria continues to play in Komatsu’s global mining operations. “From our work in electric-drive haulage to technologies that support low-emission mining, this site represents our commitment to creating value together with our customers, employees and community for generations to come,” said Funcannon.

The site includes a customer experience centre designed to give visitors a closer look at Komatsu’s technology. Sustainability features include renewable energy credits covering all purchased electricity, a rainwater collection system and a 100‑kilowatt solar array expected to produce about 120,000 kilowatt‑hours a year.

The new office replaces Komatsu’s old 1970s‑era facility in Peoria.