Treasure Hunt: Val-d’Or – Gold, Grit and the Road to the North

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There’s a stretch of road in northwestern Quebec where the forest seems endless, a rolling sea of spruce and rock that, at first glance, gives nothing away.

But in the early 1930s, in the depths of the Great Depression, a handful of prospectors looked at this same unforgiving land and saw something else entirely: possibility. They would turn a remote patch of Abitibi wilderness into one of Canada’s most legendary gold camps, a place built on risk, resilience and the stubborn belief that fortune favours those willing to go farther.

The timing couldn’t have been more desperate. Canada was reeling. Jobs had vanished, banks were failing, and across the country men boarded trains heading north and west, or anywhere rumour had it that work, or better yet gold, might be on offer. In Quebec’s Abitibi region, those rumours had started to crystallize.

The discovery didn’t come from a single dramatic nugget, but from persistence, a series of finds that hinted at something larger beneath the surface. Prospectors like Jean-Jacques “Jack” Sullivan, a tough Irish-born miner with a nose for opportunity, began staking claims in what would soon become the Val-d’Or district.

In 1931, Sullivan and his partners uncovered what became the Sullivan Consolidated Mine, one of the first major discoveries in the camp, and nearby strikes at Lamaque, Sigma and elsewhere soon followed. The pattern was unmistakable. This was a camp.

A town forms

At first, there was little in place. No roads, no power, no real infrastructure, just bush, rock and a scattering of tents and rough-cut shacks.

Gold accelerated the pace of change and within a few short years, a settlement took shape. Wooden buildings lined muddy streets, drill rigs hammered into the ground, and supply trucks moved along newly carved roads connecting the camp to the rail line at Senneterre.

The town took on a name that reflected both its promise and its ambition: Val-d’Or, the Valley of Gold. People came quickly, not just miners, but merchants, engineers, cooks and dreamers. Like Dawson decades earlier, it became a place where fortunes could be made or lost in a single season.

Val-d’Or stood out not only for its gold, but for the people who pursued it. Sullivan, steady and relentless, became one of the camp’s early pillars, alongside entrepreneurs, financiers and geologists, many backed by capital from Toronto, the growing nerve centre of mining finance that helped turn discoveries into operating mines.

Building a camp

At the Lamaque mine, one of the richest in the district, underground workings expanded rapidly, producing high-grade ore that justified the effort of building a mine in a remote region.

At Sigma, engineers pushed deeper in pursuit of the gold-bearing veins, extending shafts and refining underground methods that would define the camp.

Together, these operations established Val-d’Or as one of Canada’s premier hard-rock gold districts, one that would prove to be more than a fleeting rush and instead a sustained industrial centre. By the late 1930s, the shift was clear. Val-d’Or was no longer just a camp. It was a city.

Electric lights replaced lanterns. Schools and hospitals followed the mines. Rail lines and roads connected the region to the rest of Quebec. What had been wilderness became one of the most productive gold districts in the country, and unlike many rush towns, it proved durable. The gold held.

Through the Depression, the war years and into the decades that followed, the mines kept producing. Workers went underground not for a quick strike, but for steady wages, a rarity in those uncertain times.

Methods changed as the camp matured. Hand-steel drilling and mule-drawn ore gave way to mechanization, deeper shafts and more sophisticated processing as exploration spread outward across the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the richest gold regions on Earth.

The camp became a training ground for generations of miners, engineers and geologists, many of whom would go on to shape projects across Canada and around the world.

A lasting camp

Over time, a different kind of operator emerged, one focused less on discovery and more on extending mine life. Companies like Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX, NYSE: AEM) came to define this next stage. While not among the original pioneers of Val-d’Or, Agnico Eagle became one of the dominant forces in the Abitibi and beyond, operating across the same gold-rich belt that gave rise to the camp.

Its Goldex mine, just outside the city, stands as a direct link to Val-d’Or’s mining tradition, while operations such as LaRonde and Canadian Malartic anchor the wider region as one of the most prolific gold-producing districts in the world. Where early prospectors proved the gold was there, Agnico Eagle and its peers showed it could endure.

Today, Val-d’Or remains a cornerstone of Canadian mining, with modern operations, including revived and expanded projects around the historic Lamaque and Sigma mines, continuing to produce from the same geological structures identified nearly a century ago.

But the real legacy of Val-d’Or isn’t just ounces, it’s endurance. Like Dawson, Val-d’Or carries the imprint of boom and reinvention, and like the Golden Triangle, it reflects the persistence of those who push deeper into the unknown. Like Argentia, in Newfoundland, it shows that even when the first dream fades, something lasting can still take its place.

The road into Val-d’Or today does not lead to a ghost town or a relic of the past. It leads to a living city, still tied unmistakably to the rock beneath it. Headframes rise above the skyline, core shacks hum with activity, and trucks roll in and out carrying the next chapter of a story that began in the hardest of times.

Nearly a century later, that foundation still holds.

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