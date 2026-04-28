RCMP charges former CEO with fraud over alleged assay data manipulation

The RCMP charged the former CEO of RPX Gold (TSXV: RPX) on April 28 with fraud and forgery in connection with allegedly manipulated mining assay data that inflated the company's reported gold resources by tens of thousands of ounces.

Federal investigators allege Quentin Yarie, who previously led the company when it operated as Red Pine Exploration, altered mining assay results over multiple years. According to police allegations, the manipulated data caused RPX to overstate its gold resources by between 62,000 and 87,000 ounces in the company's 2023 technical report.

The RCMP charged Yarie with three criminal offenses related to the alleged scheme. Authorities accuse him of fraud against RPX Gold Inc. under section 380(1)(a) of the Criminal Code, fraud affecting public markets under section 380(2), and forgery under section 368(1)(c). Yarie faces a scheduled court appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto on June 5, 2026.

Quentin Yarie

Photo from LinkedIn profile

The Canadian Mining Journal was unable to reach Yarie for comment on the charges and allegations.

The company's stock price declined significantly following public announcement of the alleged irregularities. The Toronto-based company trades on both the TSX Venture Exchange and the Over-the-Counter Quotation Bureau in the United States.

RPX Gold had attracted investment from major players including Franco-Nevada, the world's largest royalty and streaming company, despite the project's early development stage.

Investigation targets market manipulation

The RCMP's Toronto Integrated Market Enforcement Team initiated the investigation in 2024 after the company publicly disclosed irregularities in its drilling data. Investigators conducted a comprehensive review that included examining corporate records and laboratory data, performing digital forensic analysis, and collecting witness statements.

Staff Sergeant Tony Gollob, acting officer-in-charge of the Toronto Integrated Market Enforcement Team, emphasized the importance of accurate disclosure in maintaining investor confidence. "Canada's capital markets rely on accurate and truthful disclosure to maintain investor confidence. Allegations of this nature undermine the integrity of the marketplace, and the RCMP remains committed to investigating and holding accountable those who are suspected of manipulating or misrepresenting material information," Gollob stated.

The specialized enforcement unit focuses specifically on protecting Canada's capital markets by detecting, investigating and deterring alleged fraud schemes. Canada hosts about half of the world's publicly listed mining and mineral exploration companies, according to Natural Resources Canada data based on S&P Market Intelligence information from December 2024.

The investigation highlights ongoing challenges in verifying the integrity of assay data that forms the foundation of mining investment decisions. Junior mining companies rely heavily on drilling results and resource calculations to attract investor funding for exploration and development projects.

The charges against Yarie remain allegations that have not been proven in court. The case will proceed through the Ontario court system where evidence will be examined and legal arguments presented.