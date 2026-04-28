ICMM unveils updated safety framework for global mining operations

ICMM chief pledges "renewed commitment" to zero mining deaths

The International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) published its updated 'Critical Control Management: Good Practice Guide' today to strengthen industry implementation of workplace safety controls that protect workers from harm.

The revised publication combines two widely adopted ICMM resources that mining companies have relied on for over a decade. The organization merged its Control Management Good Practice Guide with accompanying Implementation Guidance to create the comprehensive 2026 edition. ICMM incorporated insights gathered from ten years of member company implementation experiences and real-world operational applications across the global mining industry.

The updated guide provides enhanced direction on planning processes, governance structures, accountability frameworks and leadership engagement requirements. New assessment tools include maturity evaluations and operational readiness checks that help mining companies gauge their critical control management capabilities. These additions address gaps identified through extensive member feedback and industry consultation processes.

Mining companies face persistent challenges in eliminating workplace fatalities despite significant safety investments and technological advances. The enhanced guide responds to industry demand for more practical implementation support and clearer guidance on organizational requirements. ICMM developed the updated content through collaboration with member companies operating across diverse mining sectors and geographic regions.

The publication emphasizes systematic approaches to identifying, implementing and maintaining critical controls that prevent catastrophic incidents. Enhanced sections address common implementation challenges including resource allocation, personnel training requirements and performance monitoring systems. The guide also incorporates emerging best practices from companies that have achieved sustained improvements in critical control effectiveness.

In the foreword to the new edition, ICMM President and CEO Rohitesh Dhawan describes the Guide as "a renewed commitment to the people who work in our industry, their families, and every community that depends on mining. We have the knowledge, tools, and above all, dedication to eliminate fatalities from our industry."

The updated resource reflects ICMM's ongoing commitment to advancing mining industry safety performance through practical guidance and shared learning. Member companies contributed case studies, implementation experiences and lessons learned that inform the guide's enhanced content. The organization expects the improved resource to accelerate critical control management adoption across global mining operations.

To access the updated guide, please visit www.Icmm.com/en-gb/guidance/health-safety/2026/ccm-good-practice-guide