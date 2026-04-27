Cape Breton quarry operation nears restart

Workers at Cape Breton's Little Narrows quarry expect to load their first gypsum shipments by December as the facility nears completion of its $104-million revival, according to reports from the Chronicle Herald.

CGC, the Canadian division of USG, plans to relaunch mining at the gypsum quarry in Nova Scotia. The company invested $104 million to create a modern operation that will produce up to 2.0 million tonnes of raw gypsum per year.

“We are deeply connected to Little Narrows and Cape Breton and thrilled to return to drive economic growth and support the local community as a neighbour and partner....We will be rebuilding our docks, rebuilding our quarry operations, new equipment...We think the plant here will have a life of over 50 years," Chris Grifin, CEO of USG, said.

About 30 employees have spent months bringing the Bras D'Or Lake operation back online after Canadian Gypsum Company shuttered it eight years ago. The quarry first opened in 1907 and operates as a subsidiary of US-based USG Corp.

Plant manager Erik Hinze says the project has gained significant momentum in recent weeks, with major infrastructure taking shape across the 1,500-ha site.

Construction crews finished building a 183-metre shipping dock designed for vessels that will transport gypsum to wallboard manufacturers throughout eastern North America. Workers are also installing a kilometre-long conveyor system that will move mined material from extraction points to storage areas before export.

The company plans to gradually increase production this year before reaching full capacity of 2,000 tonnes annually by the third year of operations. Staff numbers will grow from the current 30 to approximately 100 workers during that same timeframe.

The expanded workforce will include heavy equipment operators, mechanics, electricians, miners and office personnel. Company officials project the quarry will operate for five decades.

Hinze emphasized the project's importance for regional employment, noting that Cape Breton residents have long needed access to stable, long-term work opportunities that can support multiple generations of families.

The restart represents a significant economic development for the area, combining modern extraction techniques with established shipping infrastructure to serve North American construction markets.

More information is posted at www.Usg.com/en-CA