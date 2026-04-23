Agnico Eagle commits $10M for Inuit university

Agnico Eagle Mines committed $10 million to support the development of Inuit Nunangat University during an announcement made at the Future of Business Summit in Ottawa recently. The mining company maintains significant operations in Nunavut, making it a key economic player in the region where the university will be based.

"Agnico Eagle is pleased to commit $10 million toward the development of Inuit Nunangat University, a significant investment that supports the National Strategy on Inuit Education led by Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami," Sean Boyd, chair of the board of Agnico Eagle, said.

He continued: "This initiative represents a meaningful opportunity to expand educational pathways for Inuit youth and to strengthen long-term capacity and leadership across Inuit Nunangat communities. As the largest mining company in Nunavut, we recognize the critical role that education and training play in building strong, resilient communities, and we commend the leadership of ITK and the Hamlet of Arviat in advancing this important Inuit-led initiative. We hope our contribution helps strengthen the university's foundation and encourages further collaboration among governments, industry, Inuit organizations and other partners in support of its long-term success."

Natan Obed, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and Sean Boyd, Chair of the Board of Agnico Eagle, revealed the major investment at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce event. The funding represents a significant boost for the groundbreaking Indigenous-led educational initiative.

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami serves as the national representative organization for Inuit peoples, with its mandate determined by four regional organizations: Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, Nunavut Tunngavik, Makivvik, and Nunatsiavut Government.

Inuit Nunangat University will become Canada's first Inuit-led university when it welcomes its inaugural class of students in 2030. The institution plans to establish its main campus in Arviat, Nunavut, while maintaining a presence across all four Inuit treaty regions in Canada.

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and Inuit Treaty Organizations are spearheading the university project, which aims to revolutionize post-secondary education by focusing on programs around Inuit knowledge, language, and cultural traditions.

Obed expressed gratitude for the mining company's sustained commitment to the educational project. "I would like to thank Agnico Eagle for their long-standing support for building the first Inuit-led university in Canada," Obed said. "We could not realize a project of this magnitude without many partners. Agnico Eagle has been a supporter of this project for about more than decade and we are proud to be working with them to implement our vision for Inuit self-determination and prosperity across Inuit Nunangat through education."

The substantial donation brings the university's total secured funding to more than $160 million, providing crucial resources for infrastructure development and campus construction. This financial milestone strengthens the foundation for the ambitious educational venture.

See a background on Inuit Nunangat University here.

More information on the company is available at www.AgnicoEagle.com