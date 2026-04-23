Nunavut premier sets Inuit mining employment as top priority

Nunavut Premier John Main declared that boosting Inuit employment in mining operations stands as his government's highest priority during remarks at the Nunavut Mining Symposium held in Iqaluit recently.

"There are thousands of jobs in mining and while Inuit are taking some of those positions, it's not enough," said the premier in his address.

The premier acknowledged that while mining companies have created thousands of job opportunities across the territory, Inuit workers remain significantly underrepresented in these positions. Main called this employment gap unacceptable given the industry's substantial presence on traditional Inuit lands.

With Nunavut approaching the first anniversary of devolution from federal control, Main emphasized that Inuit organizations must forge stronger partnerships with mining companies to maintain public confidence in how the territory manages its land and natural resources. The premier argued that successful collaboration between these groups will prove essential for the territory's economic future.

Main insisted that mining operations must generate lasting benefits for local communities rather than simply extracting resources and profits. He specifically pointed to increased Inuit hiring as the most direct way companies can demonstrate their commitment to territorial residents.

Nunavut Premier John Main

Photo: Office of the Premier

Premier Main's comments come as his government prepares to launch a new department dedicated to managing land and resource responsibilities that recently transferred from federal jurisdiction. This new department will oversee mining approvals, environmental assessments, and resource development projects across Nunavut's vast territory.

Main stressed that the territorial government plans to use its enhanced authority to ensure mining companies prioritize local hiring and training programs. He warned that companies failing to demonstrate meaningful progress on Inuit employment could face increased scrutiny during permit renewals and project approvals.

The mining industry currently operates several major projects across Nunavut, including diamond mines and precious metal operations that generate hundreds of millions in annual revenue. However, many of these operations continue to rely heavily on workers flown in from southern Canada rather than hiring locally.

Main concluded his symposium address by challenging mining executives to view increased Inuit employment not as a burden but as an opportunity to build stronger relationships with communities that will ultimately determine their long-term success in the territory.