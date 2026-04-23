Mining People: BTQ Technologies, enCore Energy, Casa Minerals, Thunder Gold

Management changes announced this week:

1911 Gold added Max Satel as CFO.

Alpha Exploration is pleased to announce Dr. Richard Sillitoe has joined the Alpha team as a technical and strategic advisor.

Blossom Gold appointed Dr. John DeDecker as vice president of exploration.

BTQ Technologies announced the appointment of Dr. Gopikrishnan Muraleedharan as head of quantum algorithm and applications research.

Copper Road Resources engaged George Mannard as a technical advisor.

Critical Metals appointed Thomas “TYT” Mogensen as CEO, to Tanbreez Mining A/S.

Emerita Resources reported David Gower, CEO, director and co-founder of Emerita, and Larry Guy, chairman of the company have resigned from their roles. Gower will be replaced by Joaquin Merino as interim CEO while the company conducts a search for a replacement CEO. David Patterson will replace Guy as chairman.

enCore Energy welcomed Richard H. Little as CEO, replacing Robert Willette.

Errington Metals welcomed David Harquail and Daniel Myserson as strategic advisors to the company.

Eureka Lithium promoted Danny Matthews to the position of CEO.

Highland Copper reported key hires: Trace Arlaud was appointed project director for the Copperwood project and Peter Hemstead appointed as interim CFO.

ICG Silver and Gold is pleased to add Eric Saderholm as senior technical advisor to the company and reported the formation of a technical advisory committee to support ongoing exploration and development activities at the company's Tuscarora district.

Kestrel Gold reported Jean Sharp has resigned as corporate secretary and CFO and Ikay Deol has been appointed as corporate secretary and CFO.

Lithium Ionic reported Damian Lopez has resigned as corporate secretary.

Nuvau Minerals announces a strategic evolution of its senior team. Christina McCarthy has been appointed CEO. Peter van Alphen assumed the roles of president and chief operating officer. Steve Filipovic will continue as CFO.

Outcrop Silver and Gold is pleased to announce a change in management and an additional member to the board of directors. Rob Bruggeman will become the CEO and will join the board of directors, bringing the total number of directors to six.

Plato Gold raised Daniel Steinertas to the position of CFO and corporate secretary, effective May 1, 2026, subject to regulatory approvals. Greg K.W. Wong will retire as CFO and corporate secretary, effective April 30, 2026.

Roland Mineral Enterprises engaged mining engineer Dr. Sadek El-Alfy to act as vice president of mining and operations and he will join Roland's board of directors.

Terra Rossa Gold promoted Carter Smith to the role of president and CEO.

WestGold Metals appointed Antoine Soucy-Fradette as vice president of exploration.

White Gold tapped Donovan Pollitt for the position of president and as a director of the Company effective May 6, 2026.

Board changes:

Antler Gold raised Jim Megann to the position of a director of the corporation and Nicole Maske has resigned as a director of the corporation.

Argentina Lithium and Energy announced the retirement of Joseph Grosso as chair and director of the company. In recognition of his leadership of Argentina Lithium, Grosso has been given the honorary title of director emeritus. Grosso will continue to serve Argentina Lithium as an advisor.

ATEX Resources reported Hannes Portmann has joined ATEX's board of directors.

Blue Jay Gold welcomed Colin Healey as a director of the company.

Casa Minerals advised Anita D Stevenson-Patterson has resigned from the company's board of directors.

enCore Energy added Richard H. Little to the company’s board of directors and William M. Sheriff will return as executive chair.

Eurkea Lithium welcomed Danny Matthews to the board of directors.

Formation Metals is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Dehn to the board of directors.

Golden Arrow Resources added Ignacio Celorrio as a director of the company.

Kutcho Copper appointed Andrew Kaip as a director of the company.

Lithium Ionic announced David Gower, Lawrence Guy and Hélio Diniz have resigned as directors of the company.

MAX Power Mining reported Tony Van Burgsteden has joined the board of directors.

Pure Energy Minerals added Mark Holcombe to its board of directors

Radisson Mining Resources welcomed M. Michel Leclerc as a member of Radisson's board of directors.

Silver X Mining added Mark NJ Ashcroft to its board of directors.

Terra Rossa Gold appointed Carter Smith to the board of directors.

Thunder Gold advised Glenn Nolan, former chief of the Missanabie Cree First Nation and past president of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada, has agreed to join the company's board of directors.

Vanguard Mining reported Ethan Kennedy has joined the company as a director.