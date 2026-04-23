Purepoint advances 3D uranium targeting technology



Purepoint Uranium Group (TSXV: PTU; US-OTCQB: PTUUF) completed an integrated geophysical program that combines airborne MobileMT surveys with advanced 3D structural modeling across three of its Athabasca Basin projects. The program, conducted by Expert Geophysics Limited, has significantly enhanced the company's ability to identify and rank subsurface structures most likely to host uranium mineralization.

The company operates the Dorado Project under a 50/50 joint venture with IsoEnergy Ltd., where the Nova Discovery returned confirmed assays of up to 8.1% U₃O₈ and a mineralized corridor now extends to one kilometre. Purepoint also operates the Hook Lake and Smart Lake projects under joint venture with Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada Inc. The company's wholly owned property portfolio includes additional exploration-stage uranium assets in the Athabasca Basin region.

The Toronto-based uranium exploration company will begin an expanded geophysical program at its Dorado Project later this month, ahead of its planned June 2026 drill campaign. The new approach provides a more precise and capital-efficient framework for drill targeting by integrating MobileMT data into detailed 3D structural models.

Enhanced targeting capabilities and folded systems

The company completed airborne MobileMT electromagnetic surveys and 3D structural modeling at three projects: Celeste East, Russell South, and Tabbernor. This work has materially improved subsurface interpretation, enabling Purepoint to define and rank drill targets with greater confidence before committing drill metres.

At Celeste East, the modeling reveals a folded conductive system with defined hinge zones. These structural geometries associate with uranium precipitation in Athabasca Basin geological settings. The 3D interpretation has identified a structural fold with defined hinge zones and limbs, significantly refining the geological framework. Fold hinge zones create particular exploration interest because they can generate fractured pathways and structural traps for hydrothermal fluids.

The MobileMT data has been integrated with historic geological datasets at Celeste East to produce a detailed 3D model of subsurface conductivity. Expert Geophysics completed the modeling, which indicates that the previously interpreted east-west conductor forms part of a broader folded conductive system within the project area. Celeste East operates as part of the Celeste Block Project, a 50/50 joint venture with IsoEnergy.

Breakthrough at Russell South

At Russell South, which Purepoint owns completely, previous geophysical surveys faced limitations from shallow subsurface conductive layers that absorbed and distorted traditional airborne electromagnetic signals. These layers masked the underlying basement geology. MobileMT uses naturally occurring electromagnetic signals to map structures at depth, which enabled the company to view conductive structures beneath this obstructive layer.

The 3D structural modeling of the inverted MobileMT data clearly defines previously unrecognized basement features that remained inaccessible through conventional airborne electromagnetic methods. This work has generated a series of drill targets with well-defined structural context.

The wholly owned Tabbernor Project covers a large land position along a significant structural corridor in the Athabasca Basin. MobileMT results, combined with 3D structural modeling, have enhanced the definition of conductive trends across the project and established a ranked set of conductive corridors for follow-up exploration.

Expanded program ahead

Purepoint will commence expanded MobileMT surveys at Dorado and Henday Lake Projects following the results at Celeste East, Russell South, and Tabbernor. At Dorado, the surveys target producing the same quality of 3D structural model that has proven effective across the portfolio. The focus extends beyond the structural settings around the Nova Discovery to include all other identified targets on the project.

Integrating this model with existing drill results should sharpen targeting and support more efficient deployment of drill resources ahead of the June 2026 drill campaign. The integrated 3D modeling framework enables more efficient allocation of drilling resources by allowing targets to be evaluated and ranked before mobilizing a drill rig.

Mobile Magnetotellurics represents an airborne geophysical survey that maps subsurface resistivity and conductivity by measuring variations in naturally occurring electromagnetic signals over a broad frequency range. The method allows for deep penetration and, when combined with advanced inversion and 3D modeling, provides a detailed representation of geological structures and conductive pathways often associated with mineralization.

More information is available at www.PurePoint.ca