Volt Carbon receives third U.S. patent allowance for dry separation tech

Calgary-based Volt Carbon Technologies (TSXV: VCT; US-OTCQB: TORVF) has received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a U.S. patent.

Volt Carbon Technologies operates as a publicly traded carbon science company with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation. The company holds mining claims in Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia provinces in Canada.

"This third patent allowance strengthens our ability to scale a platform that preserves material value at the source and supports multiple downstream pathways, including high value applications such as expandable graphite and graphene. Our objective is straightforward: demonstrate, commercialize, and move toward cash flow generation," CEO V Bond Lee commented on the development.

The allowance marks the third patent approval stemming from Volt Carbon's original filing. The growing patent portfolio protects the company's proprietary dry separation technology and its applications in graphite processing and advanced carbon materials.

Volt Carbon's dry separation process preserves graphite's crystalline structure at the source. Conventional wet processing damages the crystalline structure, which lowers yield and increases downstream processing requirements. The company's process maintains crystallinity, enabling more efficient conversion into battery materials, expandable graphite, and graphene while reducing processing intensity and environmental impact.

The water-free and chemical-free process reduces material handling and processing time within facilities. This supports improved throughput and operational efficiency. Volt Carbon bases its strategy on improving graphite economics and positioning itself to participate across multiple high-value carbon markets.

The expanded U.S. patent portfolio strengthens Volt Carbon's position as it advances toward commercial deployment of its dry separation platform. The company develops a scalable demonstration facility designed to validate the technology under commercial conditions. The patent will issue after completion of customary administrative procedures and payment of final fees.

Lee serves as the named first inventor on all of the company's air classifier patent filings. He brings over 38 years of product development and engineering management experience, with multiple inventions implemented in commercial applications, including granted patents across automotive and aerospace sectors.

For the latest information on the company, please refer to the website www.VoltcarbonTech.com.