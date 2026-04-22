New Found Gold expands high-grade Dropkick zone

New Found Gold (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) delivered final results from its 2025 drilling campaign at the Dropkick zone, expanding the gold discovery at its Queensway gold project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"These recent drill results continue to expand Dropkick both west and east of the AFZ, with the high-grade domain west of the AFZ demonstrating excellent continuity," Melissa Render, president of New Found Gold, stated. "Dropkick remains open along strike and to depth; with our 2025 drilling, we have now expanded this zone over a 1.4 km strike extent and from surface to a vertical depth of 300 metres. We look forward to resuming drilling at Dropkick later this year and bringing this high-grade discovery into our next mineral resource estimate."

The company intersected some of its strongest gold results to date west of the Appleton Fault zone, including 24.8 g/t gold over 14.00 metres from 324.00 metres depth and 13.4 g/t gold over 8.10 metres from 368.15 metres depth. Additional drilling produced 1.25 g/t gold over 10.60 metres from 195.00 metres depth.

Drilling efforts east of the Appleton Fault zone generated 6.75 g/t gold over 18.35 metres from 282.60 metres depth, further demonstrating the zone's potential across the structural boundary.

The majority of gold mineralization discovered at Dropkick sits on the west side of the Appleton Fault zone. However, limited drilling on the eastern side has produced encouraging results in the same structural domain that hosts the Keats and Iceberg zones further south.

Recent drilling across the fault zone into the eastern portion of Dropkick intersected another high-grade interval, located just over 100 metres from a previously released intersection and approximately 940 metres from another significant interval. These results highlight the strength of the mineralizing system along this segment of the fault zone.

New Found Gold plans to resume drilling at Dropkick in late second quarter 2026, focusing on expansion at the southern extent before transitioning to targeted and reconnaissance drilling across the eastern domain. The company also plans to advance target development further north along the Appleton Fault Zone in recently acquired ground.

New Found Gold's 2026 Queensway drill program has commenced with four drill rigs currently active. Initial infill drilling will target open pit resource conversion before transitioning to underground resource conversion later in the year.

The company plans to expand its grade control drilling beginning in the second quarter of 2026 and will file an updated technical report for Queensway, including an updated mineral resource estimate, in the second half of 2026. Results from the company's 2024 and 2025 drilling at Dropkick will be included in a mineral resource estimate update planned for the second half of 2026.

More information is available at www.NewFoundGold.ca