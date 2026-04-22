Mining mentorship network welcomes all professionals

Women in Mining USA has unveiled the Mining Mentor Network, a comprehensive mentorship community that breaks down traditional barriers by welcoming professionals of all genders and career stages across the mining industry.

"Mentorship is one of the most practical and powerful ways we build and sustain this industry," said Julia Potter, president of Women in Mining USA. "It's how people gain confidence, navigate challenges, and start to see what's possible in their careers. The Mining Mentor Network is about creating real, accessible connections across roles, backgrounds, and experience levels so people can learn from each other and grow together.

The current network builds upon a mentoring initiative that Women in Mining USA launched in 2023. That original program generated hundreds of mentoring conversations among professionals working in operations, engineering, geology, technical services, and leadership positions across the industry.

The expanded version maintains the program's core strengths while broadening its appeal through inclusive branding and enhanced accessibility features.

Program debuts at national conference

The organization revealed the network at the 2026 Women in Mining USA National Conference, marking a significant evolution from its previous mentoring efforts. The reimagined program expands beyond gender-specific boundaries to create connections throughout the entire mining sector.

The network operates on a participant-driven model that prioritizes flexibility over rigid scheduling. Mentoring pairs can connect as frequently as they choose, without monthly session limits that often constrain traditional programs. Mentees shape conversation topics based on their specific goals, while mentors share insights gleaned from diverse industry experiences.

The program encourages dual participation, allowing individuals to serve simultaneously as mentors and mentees. This reciprocal approach recognizes that learning flows in multiple directions, regardless of seniority or experience level.

All mentoring sessions take place through Google Meet, eliminating location and time zone constraints that previously limited participation. The virtual format acknowledges the global scope of mining operations while reducing logistical obstacles for busy professionals.

Year-round access and registration

Conference attendees can join the Mining Mentor Network on-site during the national conference. Beyond the event, the organization will maintain year-round access through its website and dedicated mentorship portal.

Women in Mining USA operates as a national nonprofit organization focused on advancing women and underrepresented groups within the mining sector. The organization pursues its mission through education, advocacy, professional development initiatives, and community engagement programs designed to create a more equitable and sustainable industry.

For more information about the Mining Mentor Network or Women in Mining USA, visit www.WomeninMining.us