Itron says its tech helped avoid 8.7M tonnes of GHGs

Itron's full 2025 corporate sustainability report is available for download. Credit: Itron

Itron has released its 2025 corporate sustainability report, highlighting cuts to operational emissions and how its technology worked alongside customers to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Tom Deitrich, the president and CEO of Itron, said sustainability is core to the company’s values. “As utilities face growing pressure from aging infrastructure, extreme weather, resource scarcity and affordability concerns, our work remains focused on helping them operate more efficiently, reliably and sustainably,” Deitrich said in a news release.

The firm stated that Scope 1 and 2 emissions fell 11% from 2024, representing a roughly 56% decrease from its 2019 numbers. The company said it is still targeting carbon neutrality by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

Itron also said that its systems enabled customers to avoid roughly 8.7 million tonnes of GHGs in 2025.

The report went on to detail governance and safety measures, including full completion of companywide conduct training and the introduction of an anti‑money‑laundering policy.

Itron provides energy and water management systems used by utilities worldwide, supplying digital tools to monitor emissions‑reduction efforts.