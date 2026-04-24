Element One’s smart tech targets buried hydrogen reserves

Vancouver-based Element One Hydrogen and Critical Minerals (CSE: EONE) has unveiled an important new numeric model that promises to change how companies locate natural hydrogen accumulations beneath the Earth's surface.

Element One Hydrogen and Critical Minerals operates as a Canadian company specializing in exploration, development, and commercialization of natural hydrogen and critical mineral resources, along with innovative hydrogen-generation technologies. The company manages several projects, including the Foggy Mountain critical minerals project and additional ventures in Alaska and British Columbia that show promise for hydrogen production through subsurface stimulation and critical battery metals extraction.

Dr. Allegra Hosford Scheirer created the proprietary model by studying the complex natural processes that control how hydrogen forms, moves, and becomes trapped underground. This technological breakthrough strengthens Element One's exploration capabilities as the company expands operations throughout Canada and the United States.

"Dr. Hosford Scheirer's work provides a robust and scalable framework for understanding where geologic hydrogen systems are most likely to occur," Brad Kitchen, CEO of Element One, said. "Allegra combines deep scientific insight with advanced data integration to create this model that has positioned Element One at the forefront of hydrogen exploration."

The innovative prospectivity model combines various geophysical and geological datasets, incorporating gravity surveys, magnetic surveys, and comprehensive structural geology analyses. The system assigns quantitative weights to these different data sources, allowing it to pinpoint geological conditions that favor hydrogen generation and storage. This methodology gives Element One the ability to systematically evaluate and rank target areas based on their hydrogen potential.

Element One currently applies the model to sharpen its hydrogen accumulation acquisition strategy. The company targets promising land positions across key jurisdictions in the United States and Western Canada, aiming to secure three to four land packages. After finalizing these acquisitions, Element One plans to begin ground exploration activities, leading toward the development and execution of drilling programs. This data-driven methodology should enhance exploration efficiency, minimize risk, and accelerate progress on high-quality hydrogen opportunities.

More information is posted at www.E1-h2.com