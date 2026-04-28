Verosoft powers enterprise mining platform for SMPC operations

Verosoft, a Canadian software company, enabled its Microsoft partner PASI to secure Semirara Mining and Power by providing The Asset Guardian (TAG) Mobi EAM solution that extends Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central into enterprise-scale asset-intensive environments traditionally dominated by large ERP and EAM platforms.

Verosoft positions itself as a global software company dedicated to helping asset-intensive businesses achieve operational excellence through intuitive, intelligent technologies. The company's flagship product, TAG Mobi EAM, empowers organizations to manage, maintain and optimize physical assets across manufacturing, facility management, renewable energy, mining and power generation sectors

The Canadian enterprise asset management provider demonstrated how Business Central can support complex industrial operations when enhanced with specialized industry solutions. Verosoft's TAG Mobi EAM enabled PASI to move beyond mid-market deployments into enterprise-class projects serving energy and mining sectors.

Deployment scales from 50 to 2,000+ users

Verosoft supported the deployment that began with approximately 50 users to establish asset structures and maintenance processes, then scaled to more than 2,000 users across TAG Mobi and Business Central. The company helped establish a repeatable deployment model for partners targeting energy, mining and other industrial sectors, with additional expansion planned across SMPC operations.

SMPC operates open-pit coal mines on Semirara Island and coal-fired power plants in Calaca, Batangas, Philippines. The vertically integrated energy and mining company required a scalable ERP-EAM platform capable of supporting maintenance execution and asset management across geographically remote and operationally complex environments while maintaining a single Microsoft-based core system.

Legacy systems drive modernization push

Verosoft's solution addressed SMPC's modernization of maintenance operations to support future expansion. Legacy systems had required extensive customization and provided limited asset hierarchy support, creating challenges in standardizing preventive maintenance across mining fleets, power plants and marine assets.

The Asset Guardian Mobi EAM from Verosoft delivered enterprise asset management capabilities without over-customization while keeping all core ERP data, financials and master records inside Business Central. Verosoft specialists provided on-site collaboration with PASI during implementation that began in December 2025.

Results span multiple operations

Verosoft's platform enabled improved preventive maintenance across mining, power production, electricity distribution and marine operations. The solution provided increased visibility into asset lifecycle costs from acquisition through maintenance and decommissioning, supporting SMPC's progression from pilot to full deployment across all extraction sites and power plants within five months.

-Learn more at www.VerosoftDesign.com