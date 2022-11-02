Fortuna Silver says Seguela gold construction 83% complete, first gold mid-2023

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSX: FVI; NYSE: FSM) is going into the gold business with its’ Seguela project in Cote d’Ivoire. The company began construction on a 3,750-t/d mill in September 2021, and the first gold pour is expected in the middle of next year.

Construction was 83% complete, the company reported at the end of October. The semi-autogenous mill components have shipped and is expected to arrive early in December. Civil and concrete works for the mill are nearing completion. Installation is underway on conveyors, the thickener, intensive leach reactor, and apron feeder.

Already completed are the carbon-in-leach tank fabrication, the reagent storage building, warehouse, workshop, and the structural steel erected for the crushing, surge bin, milling, and grinding areas. The water tanks are assembled and have been hydrostatically tested.

Elsewhere, the earthworks and high-density polyethylene lining for the tailings management facility is on-track for completion by the end of this year. The 90 kV power line and substation are to be energized in December. There is about 565,000 m3 of water, enough for start up activities, behind the storage dam. Lastly, the mining contractor Mota-Engil has mobilized to the site.

Fortuna said that it has spent US$166.0 million of the budgeted US$173.5 million so far.

