FPX gets green light for next Baptiste assessment phase

FPX Nickel (TSXV: FPX: US-OTCQX: FPOCF) received the joint summary of issues and engagement from the BC Environmental Assessment Office and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada regarding its Baptiste nickel project in central British Columbia.

"I want to extend our sincere appreciation to First Nations, members of the public and technical reviewers for taking the time to thoughtfully review and provide comments on this initial phase of the EA process for Baptiste," Martin Turenne, president and CEO of FPX Nickel, said. "It is clear from the comments received that there is a strong desire to see new responsible economic development and good, family-supporting jobs come to this region of the province."

The document follows the agencies' coordinated review of the company's initial project description as part of the environmental assessment process. BC EAO and IAAC issued the joint summary after completing their evaluation of the project's preliminary details.

Regulatory milestone marks assessment progress

The summary represents a standard procedural milestone that captures public engagement efforts and feedback from various stakeholders. Officials summarized comments from community members and subject matter experts while identifying the Indigenous Nations that will participate in the assessment process.

Eight First Nations will join the environmental review, according to the summary. The document also outlines directions for FPX Nickel to address concerns raised during early engagement phases as the assessment moves forward.

The regulatory agencies provided guidance for the company to consider and respond to stakeholder feedback in upcoming assessment phases. This feedback will help shape how FPX approaches subsequent environmental review requirements.

Next phase targets mid-2027 submission

FPX Nickel will now incorporate the summary's findings into a detailed project description, which will conclude the early engagement and planning phases. The detailed description will define information requirements, necessary permits and timelines for the environmental assessment. The company plans to submit this document in mid-2027, following established assessment protocols.

The joint summary marks the first of four public comment periods scheduled during the environmental assessment process. FPX continues advancing collaborative design processes as it moves toward the next evaluation stages.

"Progressing through this first step in the EA process brings definition and direction to subsequent phases of the EA process for Baptiste," Nigel Fisher, vice-president of environment, said. "Having achieved a positive outcome through the first of four public comment periods in the EA process, we are continuing to advance our collaborative design processes in the next stages. We are committed to ensuring that the EA will support building the best project possible, through a comprehensive, transparent and robust assessment."

Provincial priority project gains support

Exploration efforts have confirmed awaruite mineralization at several locations within the claims package, including the Van Target located six kilometers north of the main Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately $55 million has been invested in exploration and development activities at the site.

British Columbia designated Baptiste as the first project in the province's new Critical Minerals Office concierge service initiative in 2024. This provincial strategy helps prioritize critical minerals projects throughout the province. The concierge service provides a framework for identifying and addressing potential issues before projects enter formal environmental assessment processes.

More information is available at www.FpxNickel.com