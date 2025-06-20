Freegold achieves over 90% gold recovery in tests

Freegold Ventures (TSX: FVL; OTCQX: FGOVF) shared results from its ongoing metallurgical test work. Studies demonstrated that all three methods tested—BIOX, POX, and the Albion Process—achieve over 90% gold recovery.

The current initiatives refine the flowsheet options for the pre-feasibility study by testing and evaluating sulphide-oxidizing methods such as BIOX, POX, and the Albion Process, alongside further gravity, flotation, and CIL test work. Earlier this year, Freegold reported 93% recovery using the Albion Process oxidation-CIL and continues additional test work.

Researchers conducted comminution tests on over 50 samples, using half-PQ core from various locations and lithologies within the deposit. These tests aim to optimize power requirements and operating costs while enhancing gold recovery by evaluating the trade-off between grind size and liberation versus power consumption.

BIOX test work has progressed for several months, with results showing gold recovery rates exceeding 90%. Researchers completed a series of BIOX amenability oxidation tests using sulphide rougher concentrate from a composite of Golden Summit material sourced from eight diamond drill hole assay rejects. They subjected the BIOX test residue to CIL treatment, achieving an average overall gold recovery of 91% across gravity, rougher flotation, BIOX treatment, and CIL.

Pressure oxidation (POX) treatment of sulphide rougher concentrate and cleaner concentrate, with lower mass and marginally lower gold deportment, yielded strong results. Researchers washed, neutralized, and subjected the POX residue to CIL leaching, achieving an average overall gold recovery of over 92% in a flowsheet incorporating gravity, flotation, POX, and CIL.

Freegold plans to upgrade inferred resources to indicated through its 2025 drilling program. The program includes infill drilling, geotechnical work, resource definition, and additional metallurgical test holes, with a total of 30,000 meters of drilling scheduled. Archaeological fieldwork and geotechnical drilling will begin soon, supported by a fourth drill rig added to enhance exploration efforts. Freegold intends to commence a pre-feasibility study later this year.

