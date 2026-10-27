FuelActive to deploy emission-reducing tech at Kazakhstan sites

FuelActive's patented pick-up technology in a mining truck. Credit: FuelActive

FuelActive has selected Komatsu (TYO: 6301) dealer, Komek Machinery, as its exclusive distributor for Kazakhstan. As part of the deal, FuelActive is trialing its patented pick-up technology on mining equipment at two jobsites in the country.

Whereas traditional engines draw diesel from the bottom of the fuel tank, FuelActives system uses a flotation device that instead takes from the top layer of fuel. The company says this method results in more efficient combustion since water sediment and rust tend to settle and the bottom of the tank.

“Komek’s reputation, technical expertise and customer focus make them the ideal partner to introduce FuelActive technology to the market,” said Max Lytle, FuelActive’s CEO. “Together, we look forward to helping operators improve fuel efficiency, reduce maintenance costs and maximise equipment uptime through cleaner fuel.”

The company says the agreement represents a “significant step” in its international growth, expanding the company’s presence in one of Central Asia’s most important heavy equipment markets.

For further information, visit: https://fuelactive.com/