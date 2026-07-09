Konecranes wins Alba deal for crane rebuild

Alba's complex in Askar, Bahrain. Credit: Konecranes

Aluminium Bahrain (LSE: ALBH) (Alba), an Askar-based aluminum producer, has placed an order with Konecranes to modernize five auxiliary cranes at its flagship smelter complex.

According to Konecranes, the order was booked in January. The scope includes upgrading hoist and trolley systems, and supplying new heavy-duty trolley units with an M8 duty class rating and upgraded electrical systems. Deliveries are planned for late 2026 with installation expected to begin in early 2027. Financial details were not released.

“These auxiliary cranes play an important role in supporting production processes at Alba. By upgrading them to a heavy-duty configuration, this modernization will help improve reliability and support safe, continuous operations," said Imtiaz Ismail, the sales manager of industrial services at Konecranes.

Alba operates the largest aluminum smelter outside of China with a production of more than 1.6 million tonnes a year. In March 2026, the company confirmed two employees at the plant were injured after an Iranian missile damaged the facility. Since the attack, Alba said it has been reviewing its equipment and accelerating planned machinery upgrades across the site.