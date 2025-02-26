Gekko gravity gold plant used in Vertex Minerals’ inaugural ore processing

Gekko operations, installation and commissioning team are celebrating the successful first processing of ore at a Vertex Minerals operation using the recently installed Gekko gravity gold plant. Gekko is a known global tech leader in gold processing and low-energy mining technology.

Last April, Vertex Minerals finalized its acquisition of a Gekko gold gravity processing plant in a strategic move aimed at expediting its gold production and optimizing operational efficiency. Vertex Minerals is an Australian-based gold exploration company. Work teams with Gekko Systems have indicated they have been working hard to prepare for startup and have been collaborating closely with Vertex plant operators to ensure a seamless transition from commissioning to full production. All key personnel and plant operators are now onboarded.



Roger Jackson, Vertex’s executive chairman stated, "This small but high-tech plant utilises advanced ore sorting and gravity methods to process high-grade gold without the use of chemicals or a large ball mill.”

Company officials said a key aspect of the plant is the new pre-concentration circuit, using coarse ore ‘ore sorting’ technology as well as the InLine Pressure Jig - a unique continuous gravity separation device. Gekko System stated this ore sorting technology and the pressure jug are designed to maximize grades and reject waste rock. Officials added that benefits include a lower carbon footprint, lower capital, and lower energy consumption. Gekko operators expected that more than 90% of the total gold will be recovered through gravity separation.

More information is posted on www.Gekkos.com and www.VertexMinerals.com.