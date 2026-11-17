Smelting metal. Credit: Stock image

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based startup General Flash announced Tuesday it has raised $128 million in equity capital across its Seed and Series A rounds to scale domestic production of critical metals essential to national security.

Investors include Lux Capital, Construct Capital, Overmatch Ventures, GreatPoint Ventures, Pillar VC, Lowercarbon Capital, Ensemble VC, Ravelin and leading angel investors.



Critical metals such as tungsten, titanium, zirconium, tantalum and rare earths are vital components in semiconductors, defense, aerospace and advanced manufacturing. In the 20th century, the US developed most of the techniques used to make these materials but allowed production to move overseas, and today it depends heavily on foreign supply, with China accounting for more than 80% of refining capacity.

Starting January 1, 2027, Department of War rules will bar Chinese supply for many of these critical materials from U.S. defense supply chains. Rules set by the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) stipulates any prime contractor or subcontractor supplying goods, services, or technology to the DoW must follow these standards.

Metal oxides conversion



General Flash said its process converts metal oxides directly into high-purity, semiconductor-grade metal, with no emissions. The company said it is faster and lower cost than conventional refining and gives the U.S. a way to build cost-effective refining capacity at home instead of relying on foreign supply.

The company said its process for metallization will scale from its pilot line near MIT to 1,000 metric tons per year of commercial production in 2027.

Its Solid-State Flash Electrolysis (SSFE) process is metal-agnostic and can be used to refine materials like tungsten, tantalum, titanium, hafnium, zirconium, germanium, yttrium, niobium, molybdenum, and rare earth elements.



The funding will support commercial-scale production by Summer 2027, in what will be one of the largest and most advanced critical materials production plants in the world, the company said.



"Critical metals are foundational to every advanced industry," General Flash CEO and member of the visiting committee of the MIT Department of Materials Science and Engineering and research scientist at the MIT Center Ric Fulop said in a news release.

"We started General Flash because we believe there's a better, cleaner and more efficient way to make these materials. We've already demonstrated it at our multi-ton pilot facility near MIT, and this funding fully finances production of our first large plant in the U.S."



"Every advanced industry runs on critical metals, and the way we make them has barely changed in decades," Lux Capital Partner Peter Hebert said. "General Flash has a genuinely new process, proven at pilot scale, and a founder who has built and scaled a manufacturing company before. We believe it can become one of the important American industrial companies of the next decade."



