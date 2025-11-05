GeologicAI invests in Edge Copper to expand mineral exploration

GeologicAI, a global leader in high-resolution decision engineering for the critical minerals sector, announced a strategic partnership and investment in Edge Copper, formerly known as Plata Latina. The collaboration focuses on advancing Edge Copper’s recently acquired Zonia copper project in Arizona.

This alliance marks a key step in applying GeologicAI’s proprietary resource exploration strategies (RXS) to a select group of junior copper explorers, aiming to facilitate smarter, faster, and more cost-effective discovery and development. The initiative offers a competitive edge in a segment of the mining industry that often faces capital constraints.

The Zonia copper project is a historical copper-oxide heap leach operation located about 257 km (160 miles) from Phoenix within Arizona’s Walnut Grove mining district. The project benefits from existing infrastructure, streamlined permitting on private land, and substantial potential for expansion.



These factors make Zonia an ideal candidate for the application of GeologicAI’s high resolution decision engineering technology as it moves toward feasibility and construction phases.

Edge Copper plans to launch an aggressive exploration campaign with a target to bring Zonia to shovel-ready status within three to four years. There is significant upside potential through step-out and resource conversion drilling on the current deposit, as well as exploration of high-priority targets located to the northeast on the extensive landholdings.

Gil Clausen, CEO of Edge Copper, said: “There is a growing demand for copper and a clear supply gap. Unlocking high-quality resources more effectively is the key—and we’re excited to help make that happen. We have been successful with many opportunities over the years, but Zonia stood out particularly given the geological fundamentals and strong upside. We are even more enthusiastic and confident, thanks to the rich data and robust analysis available to us. GeologicAI’s approach is unique from any technology we have experienced; it’s truly a smarter way to explore. We expect that working with them will reduce our risks, manage our costs, and improve our timelines dramatically.”

Patrick Redmond, president of resource exploration strategies at GeologicAI, added: “This partnership is a natural extension of our mission to bring high-confidence, highly informed decision-making into the earliest stages of critical mineral discovery. We are honored to work with the exceptional team at Edge Copper to combine decades of mining experience with cutting-edge AI and modeling tools to drive smarter, faster, and low-risk outcomes.”

GeologicAI’s resource exploration strategies integrate proprietary analytics and real-time data collection with advanced geological, resource, and geometallurgical modeling. For Zonia, the company plans to conduct a drill hole spacing study using its resource modeling solutions to determine the most effective spacing for inferred, indicated, and measured resources, ensuring a statistically sound approach to future development.

The partnership also includes remote core logging and real-time scanning to reduce on-site personnel needs and cut costs on lab assays, while guiding geo-metallurgical sampling and exploration targeting. Furthermore, integrated geological, resource, and geomet models will underpin the full feasibility study, significantly decreasing costs and development time compared to conventional methods.

Jared Deutsch, president of RMS at GeologicAI, said: "Our aim is to help miners like Edge Copper improve their efficiency and decision-making by combining veteran insight with next-generation tools. With this partnership, the company expands the reach of its innovative technology beyond the world’s largest miners—currently serving six of the top ten—and is actively pursuing similar opportunities with select junior exploration firms."

More information is posted at www.GeologicAI.com and www.EdgeCopper.com.