Gold Fields boosts stake in Suriname-focused Founders for $77M

Gold Fields (NYSE, JSE: GFI), one of the world’s largest gold miners, is investing another $77 million (US$55.7 million) to raise its stake in Suriname explorer Founders Metals (TSXV: FDR; US-OTC: FDMIF) to just under 20%.

The deal helps Vancouver-based Founders buy out Nana Resources, its local partner at the Antino gold project, for US$17 million ($23 million) in cash, 13.6 million shares and as much as US$21 million in milestone payments. Nana is selling its 30% interest in Lawa Gold, which holds the Antino mineral rights and infrastructure.

“This is a defining moment for Founders,” CEO Colin Padget said in a release Wednesday. Consolidating all of Lawa Gold gives the explorer control of the entire 1,024-sq.-km Antino district as “we enter the most important phase of its growth,” Padget said. He called Gold Fields’ investment “a powerful endorsement”.

The consolidation comes as Founders steps up exploration across one of Suriname’s largest contiguous gold land packages. The company is running a fully funded 70,000-metre drill program this year and has yet to publish an initial resource for Antino. The deal gives Founders a royalty-free full interest in the 1,024-sq.-km project. Global miner B2Gold (TSX: BTO) has also invested in Founders.

Shares in Founders gained 5.7% to $6.08 apiece on Wednesday morning in Toronto, valuing the company at $703 million. They’ve traded in a 52-week range of $3.08 to $6.10. Gold Fields closed 5% stronger in Johannesburg at 702.1 rand for a market capitalization of 628 billion rand ($53.8 billion.)

Up from 12%

Gold Fields, with operations across Africa, Australia and the Americas, will buy 14.1 million Founders shares at $5.44 apiece, increasing its holding from about 12%. The price represents the five-day volume-weighted average through Monday.

The South African miner, which produced 2.44 million oz. of gold last year from mines in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, Chile, Peru and Canada, first invested about $50 million in Founders last November, becoming its largest shareholder. Gold Fields’ latest investment will fund the cash portion of the Nana acquisition as well as regional exploration, working capital and other spending at Antino.

The transaction represents a shift from Founders’ earlier approach to its ownership of Antino. In May, the company said it would not exercise an option to acquire another 5% of Lawa and would remain at 70%. It had increased its holding to that level from 51% in June 2025.

Under the new agreement, Nana could receive another US$3.75 million once Antino reaches at least 3 million oz. of measured, indicated and inferred gold resources. Further US$3.75-million payments are tied to permitting, a construction decision and first gold production, while another US$6 million becomes payable after cumulative production exceeds 600,000 ounces.

First production must come from a plant with capacity of more than 2,000 tonnes per day to trigger the production milestones.

Nana will retain a significant interest in Founders after the deal. Its 13.6 million consideration shares, combined with its existing holding, would give it nearly 11% of the company after both transactions close, due in early September.

Lawa River

Map courtesy of Founders Metals

Antino lies about 275 km south of Paramaribo, the capital, along the Lawa River opposite French Guiana. About 500,000 oz. of gold has historically been recovered from artisanal mining on the property.

Founders has made several discoveries across Antino since beginning intensive drilling in 2023. In July, the company reported a discovery at Antino Northeast, with the zone’s first drill hole cutting 58.5 metres grading 1 gram gold per tonne from 18.6 metres depth and two follow-up holes confirming mineralization to the south along a strike length of 1.2 kilometres.

“We continue to be impressed with Founders’ exploration success to both expand zones and make new discoveries,” BMO Capital Markets mining analyst Andrew Mikitchook said in a note July 16. “The technical successes on the ground, in our opinion, will continue to deliver new discoveries and add value for shareholders - we continue to closely monitor results.”

In January, drilling at Lower Antino returned 90 metres grading 1.02 grams gold from 156 metres depth, supporting the company’s view that the target could complement the more advanced Upper Antino area.

The project sits on the Guiana Shield, which hosts Newmont’s (TSX: NGT; NYSE: NEM) Merian and Zijin Mining’s Rosebel mines in Suriname. Founders has sought to establish a first-mover position among a growing group of juniors exploring the country, including Sranan Gold (CSE: SRAN; US-OTC: SRANF), Miata Metals (TSXV: MMET; US-OTC: MMETF) and Greenheart Gold (TSXV: GHRT; US-OTC: GHRTF).