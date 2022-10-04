Goldshore drills 0.88% CuEq plus Co at North Coldstream

Goldshore Resources (TSXV: GSHR; OTC: GSHRF) has completed its first scout drilling campaign at the historic North Coldstream copper mine at its Moss Lake project in northwest Ontario. The North Coldstream area was mapped last year by a VTEM survey, and 12 similar targets are known to exist at Moss Lake.

The company says the results confirm significant copper, cobalt and gold mineralization hosted in a sheared volcanic massive sulphide deposit. The best intercepts included 62.8 metres at 0.36% copper, 0.06% cobalt, 0.30 ppm gold, and 3.1 ppm silver (0.88% copper-equivalent).

This intersection included an upper 13.43-metre section from 8.2 metres below surface at 1.18% copper-equivalent (0.45% copper, 0.07% cobalt, 0.39 ppm gold, and 3.5 ppm silver). The lower 14.7-metre section, from 21.1 metres, tested 1.30% copper-equivalent (0.57% copper, 0.09% cobalt, 0.39 ppm gold, and 4.4 ppm silver).

Drilling also cut a gold-only intercept of 2.1 metres grading 1.88 g/t gold from 98.9 metres in the footwall of the deposit, believed to be related to the East Coldstream mineralization 1.6 km to the east.

Goldshore says future drilling will target pillars within the deposit, potential depth extension, and similar targets in the district.

