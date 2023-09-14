Goliath Resources hits 14.7 g/t gold equivalent at Surebet zone, Golddigger property, B.C.

Goliath Resources (TSXV: GOT; OTCQB: GOTRF) has reported assays as high as 14.68 g/t gold equivalent over 26.9 metres from the Surebet zone at its Golddigger property in B.C.’s Golden Triangle. Visible gold and significant quartz sulphide mineralization was also reported.

The property is on tide water, 30 km southeast of Stewart, B.C.

Highlights of the four recent holes include:

GD-23-173 intercepted 26.9 metres assaying 5.81 g/t gold and 719.13 g/t silver (14.68 g/t gold equivalent), including 9.40 g/t gold and 1176.15 g/t silver over 15.5 metres in the Surebet zone. Assays are pending from a deeper intersection in the Bonanza shear.

GD-23-116 cut three intervals: 3.0 metres assaying 8.92 g/t gold and 147.53 g/t silver within 4.0 metres assaying 6.75 g/t gold and 73.10 g/t silver; and 3.0 metres at 2.39 g/t gold and 219.00 g/t silver; and 3.6 metres at 4.70 g/t gold and 29.93 g/t silver. The first two intersections were in the Surebet splay. The last intersection is interpreted to be within the Bonanza shear.

GD-23-151 also intersected three mineralized intervals: 2.7 metres 7.25 g/t gold and 51.81 g/t silver, within 2.8 metres at 2.56 g/t gold and 18.64 g/t silver, within 6.7 metres at 3.32 g/t gold, and 23.07 g/t silver, within 8.9 metres at 2.56 g/t gold and 18.64 g/t silver, 29.9 metres at 0.89 g/t gold and 8.21 g/t silver in the Surebet zone. The third interval, interpreted as from the Bonanza shear, returned 4.70 g/t gold and 29.93 g/t silver.

GD-23-135 also had three significant intervals: 1.2 metres assaying 5.75 g/t gold and 32.50 g/t silver, within 3.2 metres at 2.82 g/t gold and 25.59 g/t silver in the Surebet zone; 2.8 meters at 2.76 g/t gold and 76.70 g/t silver over 2.0 metres within 4.76 metres of 1.22 g/t gold and 39.16 g/t silver in the Surebet splay. In the Bonanza shear, the main interval was 5.0 metres at 3.97 g/t gold and 2.08 g/t silver, within 9.0 metres at 2.91 g/t gold and 1.70 g/t silver, and within 19.0 metres at 1.70 g/t gold and 1.21 g/t silver.

Goliath owns 100% of the 59,089-hectare Golddigger property. The site has barge access to Prince Rupert, 190 km away. Metallurgical tests on material from the Surebet discovery has gold recoveries of 92.2%, including 48.8% as free gold from gravity recovery. Access to railway, major highways, and an airport are accessible from the nearby town of Terrace, B.C.

