Graphite One takes next step toward Ohio anode materials plant

Graphite One Inc., which is advancing a vertically integrated graphite supply chain spanning Alaska and Ohio, has engaged an engineering and production line integration provider to support the design and integration of manufacturing equipment for its planned advanced graphite materials facility in Ohio.

Graphite Creek property in Alaska. Credit: Graphite One

The company said the contract marks another step in its strategy to establish a domestic supply chain capable of producing battery-grade graphite materials for electric vehicles, energy storage systems and defence applications. The Ohio facility is expected to produce active anode materials, the largest component by weight in most lithium-ion batteries.

"This is a meaningful execution milestone for Graphite One," said Anthony Huston, CEO. "We are moving beyond planning and into the detailed engineering and implementation phase required to build a battery materials manufacturing operation," he added.

The engineering team will provide production line integration services, including equipment interface design, process integration, production flow optimization and operational readiness planning.

The announcement follows ongoing development of the company's Graphite Creek deposit in Alaska, engineering activities and site development work in Ohio, as well as discussions with potential customers and strategic partners.

Graphite One is developing a domestic graphite supply chain anchored by the Graphite Creek deposit in Alaska. The company's strategy includes mining at Graphite Creek, transportation through the Port of Nome and processing into advanced graphite and anode materials in Ohio. A potential co-located recycling facility remains subject to project financing. The Ohio facility also remains subject to project financing.