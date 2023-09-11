Graphite One wins US defense contract to develop graphite-based foam fire suppressant

Vancouver’s Graphite One (TSXV: GPH; OTCQX: GPHOF) has won a US$4.7 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) to develop a graphite and graphene-based foam fire suppressant and an alternative to existing per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS), as required by U.S. law.

Graphite One has teamed up with Vorbeck Materials, an experienced defense contractor, for the execution of the new contract.

In July 2023, Graphite One was awarded a US$37.5 million grant from the DoD to accelerate the feasibility study for the company’s Graphite Creek project, located in the Kigluaik Mountains 60 km north of Nome, Alaska.

Graphite Creek is the largest such deposit in the United States, and among the largest in the world. It has measured and indicated resources of 32.5 million tonnes grading 5.25% graphitic carbon (Cg) and containing 1.7 million tonnes of graphite. The inferred resource is 254.7 million tonnes at 5.11% Cg and containing 13.0 million tonnes of graphite. Proven and probable reserves include 22.5 million diluted tonnes grading 5.6% Cg and containing 1.3 million tonnes of graphite.

Visit www.GraphiteOneInc.com to read the 2022 prefeasibility study.