Great Northern, DISA to turn mine waste into resource

Great Northern Energy Metals (CSE: GNEM) is partnering with DISA Technologies to recycle abandoned mine waste efficiently.

DISA's High-Pressure Slurry Ablation (HPSA) technology significantly reduces energy consumption, as demonstrated in various testing campaigns. This advanced particle attrition technology relies on particle-to-particle collisions generated by two or more high-pressure slurry jets. High-pressure pumps drive the slurry through nozzles in a collision chamber, creating intense collisions that disassociate particles.

Both lab and pilot-scale tests of HPSA technology have shown it effectively processes a wide range of materials, particularly soft to medium-hard ores. These materials include uranium, vanadium, rare earth elements, potash, iron, molybdenum, copper, gold, phosphate, graphite, and more.

Through a waste treatment and use agreement, DISA gains exclusive access to survey, sample, and characterize abandoned mine waste (AMW) under GNEM's ownership or control. This access includes stockpiles and legacy mine material, subject to relevant laws and regulatory approvals. By applying its EPA-validated proprietary technology, DISA aims to reclaim and remediate multiple sites across GNEM's properties safely.

The agreement grants DISA the exclusive right to deploy its HPSA technology and claim possession of recovered minerals. GNEM and its partners will receive a Net Smelter Return royalty on all recycled minerals sold from processed AMW.

Additional details are available at www.GreatNorthernEnergy.com and www.Disausa.com.