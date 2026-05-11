CIM honours USack’s Donna Beneteau with engineering achievement award

Professor Donna Beneteau Credit: CIM

Donna Beneteau came home a winner, again. The University of Saskatchewan associate professor was presented with "The Mining Engineering Outstanding Achievement Award" at the CIM Connect 2026 Awards Gala. This marks her third honour from the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), following the Diversity and Inclusion Award in 2022 and her induction as a CIM fellow in 2019.

Held during the CIM Connect convention, the Awards Gala brings together businesses and professionals in mining to celebrate the "brightest stars in the Canadian mineral industry." The Career Excellence Awards, considered an industry benchmark achievement, span from safely leadership recognition to "Indigenous Partnership" and "Sustainable Development" awards.

The Mining Engineering Outstanding Achievement Award is presented to an individual who has demonstrated considerable contribution to the field over the previous year, through innovation or research.

Beneteau’s win is a recognition of her sustained leadership in mining education where preserving mining heritage is a pillar of her work. She currently leads efforts to digitize historic CIM bulletins, helping safeguard access to information for future generations.

Her work in preservation also aligns with her recent work co-authoring The sacred story of minerals, a Canadian Mining Journal series exploring daily culture and human history.



In addition to Beneteau, more than 50 individuals and organizations were recognized during the ceremony. The 2026 CIM Connect convention in Vancouver, B.C., drew more than 7,400 attendees.