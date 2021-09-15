Hard-Line celebrates 25 years by installing Drive By Wire on 200 different types of machines

Hard-Line celebrated 25 years in in business at MINExpo in Las Vegas earlier this week by announcing its internationally recognized Drive By Wire system has now been installed on 200 different machine types worldwide across close to 50 brands. Designed and built in-house, Drive By Wire has been installed on more than 3,000 machines.

Drive By Wire is the enabling element of Hard-Line’s RRC (radio remote control), TeleOp system, and automation products.

As one of Hard-Line’s initial creations, Drive By Wire uses electrical systems that parallel traditional mechanical controls to perform various vehicle functions including throttle, brakes, transmission, and steering. Every function is controlled electrically while the driver is removed from the machine allowing for remote control operation in a safe location.

Hard-Line experts can convert any machine to Drive By Wire, no matter the type, make, age, or model of machinery. The product is customizable and can be fully integrated into the OEM build process for a clean and seamless solution.

In 1996, Drive By Wire was first installed on an LHD (load-haul-dump) vehicle at an underground mine in Timmins, Ont. Today, this system is retrofitted on all types of heavy machinery for mining, construction, infrastructure, public works, hazardous materials management, and other industries. Hard-Line provides end-to-end solutions regardless of complexity.

Click here to see the nearly 200 different machine models – LHDs, locomotives, front-end loaders, excavators, drills, shovels, cranes, bulldozers, trucks, shotcrete, rock breakers, skid steers, battery electric vehicles and more – that can be fitted with Drive By Wire.

A second announcement was made in Las Vegas: that of a partnership between Hard-Line and Hexagon’s Mining Division whereby Hexagon will service as a distributor’s of Hard-Line’s TeleOp remote technology in the Americas as well as Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan.

“Partnering with Hexagon is a significant step in our evolution and really shows our ability and desire to grow and adapt,” said Hard-Line president Walter Siggelkow. “This will allow both companies to be even more competitive globally, especially in massive mining markets like Latin America.”

