Hexagon and partner create world’s first automated road-train

Hexagon’s Autonomy and Positioning and Mining divisions announced the development of an automated road-train solution with leading mining services company, Mineral Resources (MRL). To be deployed on MRL’s haulage fleet, the solution integrates drive by-wire technology with an autonomous management system to orchestrate vehicle movement in road-train haulage.

MRL provided their deep expertise and knowledge in road-train haulage while Hexagon, a global leader in digital reality solutions, drew upon their proven experience in autonomy to complete the proof-of-concept exercise for iron ore.

The automated road-train solution focuses on safety, productivity and sustainability for MRL operations and will be phased in over the next two years.

Both companies are confident that progressive automation will profoundly change the safety and economics of mining where macroeconomic challenges, including commodity prices and labour shortages, impact the feasibility of projects.

The automated road-train solution improves the safety of long-range haulage, provides cost-efficiencies and reduces emissions to assist companies in lowering their carbon footprint. Beyond mining, this innovative solution will also benefit bulk haulage in many other off-road primary industries.

