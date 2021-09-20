Hexagon introduces Power of One smart solution for digital transformation

Hexagon’s mining division introduced the Power of One, a holistic, life-of-mine smart solution connecting sensors and software, infield apps and cloudware to empower digital transformation at MINExpo in Las Vegas last week. For the first time, one technology partner connects the mine to the boardroom via a single onboard ecosystem comprising a smart computer, antenna and display.

For customers it offers the scalable, platform-agnostic answer to challenges previously addressed by point solutions and multiple vendors: drill and blast, collision avoidance, operator alertness, fleet management, operator assist, machine control, asset health and more. For the industry, it points the way to a safer, more productive and sustainable future.

“The Power of One marks the next step in Hexagon’s convergence journey and the fulfillment of a commitment to connect all parts of a mine,” said Nick Hare, Hexagon’s mining division president. “By harnessing data from multiple sensors in a simple and consolidated software architecture, we empower mines to become situationally aware, self-learning and autonomously connected in the field and in the cloud.

For the end user, it means an effortless experience with a seamless UI/UX and consistent functionality. Reduced cost of ownership, reduced deployment and training time, reduced supply chain complexity and increased operator adoption – these are just some of the many benefits. This is a landmark enabler for next-generation autonomy, offering mines a uniquely intelligent approach based on open architecture.”

Hexagon also launched MineMeasure at MINExpo. This is a tailored portfolio for drill and blast combining blast design software, high precision drills, blast movement monitoring, fragmentation analysis, and enterprise analytics in a single platform. MineMeasure includes a feedback loop, calibrated to ensure data does its best work, thus increasing profit from every blast.

Learn more about how the Power of One can create the autonomously connected mine.