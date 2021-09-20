Hexagon introduces Power of One smart solution for digital transformation

Hexagon’s mining division introduced the Power of One, a holistic, life-of-mine smart solution connecting sensors and software, infield apps and cloudware to empower […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff September 20, 2021 At 3:04 pm
Hexagon’s Power of One for the autonomously connected mine.

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

Hexagon’s mining division introduced the Power of One, a holistic, life-of-mine smart solution connecting sensors and software, infield apps and cloudware to empower digital transformation at MINExpo in Las Vegas last week. For the first time, one technology partner connects the mine to the boardroom via a single onboard ecosystem comprising a smart computer, antenna and display. 

For customers it offers the scalable, platform-agnostic answer to challenges previously addressed by point solutions and multiple vendors: drill and blast, collision avoidance, operator alertness, fleet management, operator assist, machine control, asset health and more. For the industry, it points the way to a safer, more productive and sustainable future.

“The Power of One marks the next step in Hexagon’s convergence journey and the fulfillment of a commitment to connect all parts of a mine,” said Nick Hare, Hexagon’s mining division president. “By harnessing data from multiple sensors in a simple and consolidated software architecture, we empower mines to become situationally aware, self-learning and autonomously connected in the field and in the cloud.

For the end user, it means an effortless experience with a seamless UI/UX and consistent functionality. Reduced cost of ownership, reduced deployment and training time, reduced supply chain complexity and increased operator adoption – these are just some of the many benefits. This is a landmark enabler for next-generation autonomy, offering mines a uniquely intelligent approach based on open architecture.”

Hexagon also launched MineMeasure at MINExpo. This is a tailored portfolio for drill and blast combining blast design software, high precision drills, blast movement monitoring, fragmentation analysis, and enterprise analytics in a single platform. MineMeasure includes a feedback loop, calibrated to ensure data does its best work, thus increasing profit from every blast.

Learn more about how the Power of One can create the autonomously connected mine.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Sep 22 2021 - Sep 23 2021
The Northern Miner Q3 Global Mining Symposium
Oct 11 2021 - Oct 15 2021
Sampling Theory, Sampling Practices, and their Economic Impact
Oct 13 2021 - Oct 14 2021
Canadian Mining Journal’s Suppliers Symposium
Oct 19 2021 - Oct 20 2021
Battery Tech 2021

Related Posts