Canadian Mining Journal

Hexagon and RealWear continue to advance interoperability between Hexagon’s Xalt Connected Worker solution and RealWear’s HMT family of wearable, hands-free devices. The resulting real-time data from Hexagon’s solutions, transmitted to RealWear’s hands-free, voice-enabled headsets, can help operations mitigate safety hazards.

Hexagon’s Xalt | Mobility is a cloud-based enterprise software platform that lets users quickly build robust mobile workflows to solve daily challenges. Its technology connects with a customer’s existing enterprise applications, systems and sensors providing front-line workers with all the data they need, in a single app. Through this approach, maintenance teams can now have real-time access to current work orders, maintenance history, engineering documentation, manufacturers’ schematics, permits, safety documentation and best practices. Data integrity, smoother operations and dramatically reduced administration costs are possible with low initial overhead.

RealWear’s voice-enabled headset solutions facilitate increased operational efficiency, which lets frontline workers troubleshoot issues in real time and remotely perform live inspections via two-way video as supervisors watch on a laptop.

Hexagon and RealWear continue their development of enhanced interoperability between their respective product offerings: the combination of Hexagon’s software and RealWear’s hardware allows plant workers to increase the efficiency of operations while minimizing potential safety issues. Utilizing the ‘Maintenance Execution 2.0’ package, workers can leverage hands-free technology end-to-end throughout their work processes.

All necessary data can be provided to the worker at the required time and place, while increasing communication and collaboration between operations and maintenance. These digital workflows are designed to optimize a technician’s ‘time on tool,’ ultimately improving metrics like Mean Time to Repair (MTTR), First Time Fix Rates (FTFR) and overall reliability. Efficiency and safety can be optimized by real-time notifications of hazards and ‘near-miss’ reporting. This increased visibility into plant conditions drives preventative action and improves traceability for auditing and investigating purposes.

“Our partnership with Hexagon and the integration with Xalt harnesses the power of RealWear’s 100% hands-free platform and our industrial head-mounted, assisted reality headsets, enabling customers to rapidly deploy and quickly scale tailored connected worker solutions that simultaneously enhance both productivity and safety,” Sanjay Jhawar, president and co-founder of RealWear, said in a release.

“The combination of Hexagon’s Connected Worker solutions with Xalt and RealWear’s wearable hands-free technology provides a unique ability to conduct plant work processes with increased safety and efficiency,” added Jaclyn Arnold, VP of owner operator solutions with Hexagon’s PPM division.

RealWear and Hexagon will co-present a session titled, ‘Connected Workers: Essential and Non-essential’ on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 11:25 a.m. U.S. Central time. For more information, or to register for the event, click here.

RealWear is a knowledge transfer platform company providing in-situ information and in-the-field training with software and hardware to help people improve safety and increase productivity at work.

Hexagon is a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions.