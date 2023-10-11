Hoskin Scientific acquires Durham Instruments

Last week Hoskin Scientific said it acquired Durham Instruments of Pickering, Ont. Durham Instruments is a leading supplier of test and measurement instrumentation, data acquisition and control systems. The business offers custom system measurement solutions, including hardware and software integration and on-site technical service.

“We are pleased to welcome the Durham Instruments team to the growing Hoskin Scientific family,” commented Justin Warren, CEO of Hoskin. “Hoskin’s national footprint will provide a platform for Durham to be able to accelerate its growth as well as provide existing Hoskin customers access to a wider range of products.”

The Durham business will continue to trade under its own brand (www.Disensors.com) and will sit alongside the Avensys and CTH brands in the Hoskin portfolio.

Founded in 1946, Hoskin provides test and measurement data to monitor critical applications in environmental, geotechnical, and industrial applications. Key applications served include instruments for monitoring air, water, soil, asphalt, petroleum, and concrete across environmental, mining, construction, forestry, industrial, and utility markets.

More information is available at www.Hoskin.ca.