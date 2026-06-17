Hudbay Minerals breaks ground at Copper Mountain mine expansion 

Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM) on Tuesday marked the official opening of the New Ingerbelle expansion project at its Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia, joined by Jagrup Brar, B.C.'s

Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals, Chief Charles Allison of the Upper Similkameen Indian Band, and regional stakeholders.

The New Ingerbelle expansion is expected to extend the life of the Copper Mountain Mine beyond 2040, improve operational efficiency and support long-term copper production.

Designed to access higher-grade mineralization, the expansion also features a stripping ratio approximately three times lower than current mining areas.

Based on current reserves, New Ingerbelle is projected to produce approximately 750,000 tonnes of copper, 900,000 ounces of gold and 5.5 million ounces of silver over the life of mine.

The Ingerbelle pit was mined from 1972 to 1980 and then again from 1995 to 1996.

The new Ingerbelle project involves a pushback of the existing Ingerbelle pit walls with a low strip ratio, offering higher precious metal content and utilizing the existing Copper Mountain mill infrastructure and mining equipment, according to Hudbay.

The opening comes shortly after the Government of British Columbia added New Ingerbelle to its list of priority resource projects, recognizing initiatives that support economic growth and responsible resource development across the province.

The New Ingerbelle expansion received key mining permits on February 19 from the British Columbia Major Mines Office following a robust review process of its application that began in April 2025.

Throughout the permitting process, Hudbay proactively engaged with the MMO, local communities, the Upper Similkameen Indian Band and the Lower Similkameen Indian Band to ensure transparency and collaborative oversight, establishing refreshed participation agreements with both Bands earlier in February 2026.

“Today marks the important beginning of the next phase in a project that will continue contributing to well-paying jobs in this region for many years to come,” Jagrup Brar, Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals said.

“This expansion is a huge vote of confidence in this community, reflecting the skills and training of workers who make this industry possible, and the strong momentum in British Columbia’s world-leading mining and critical minerals sector.”

The Copper Mountain Mine will continue to play an important role in meeting growing demand for the mineral essential to electrification while supporting jobs and economic activity in Princeton and the Similkameen region, Hudbay said.

“Our people have stewarded these lands and waters since time immemorial. As this project moves forward, our priority is ensuring the protection of the Similkameen River and surrounding ecosystems,” Chief Charles Allison of the Upper Similkameen Indian Band said.

“We will continue to work to ensure that development respects our stewardship responsibilities and the long-term health of our territory.”

“The Copper Mountain Mine has been part of this region for decades, and the New Ingerbelle expansion represents the next chapter in that story,” Hudbay’s Senior Vice President, Canada, Rob Carter said.

“It reflects our long-term commitment to the future of the mine and to the people and communities that help make its success possible.”

The expansion is expected to generate significant economic benefits for British Columbia, including more than C$11.5 billion in provincial GDP, while preserving more than 800 direct jobs and generating more than C$2.2 billion in labour income.