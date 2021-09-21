Iamgold cuts long intersections in Gosselin zone at Côté

Iamgold (TSX: IMG; NYSE: IAG) reports positive assay results from delineation drilling on the Gosselin zone discovery, about 1.5 km northeast of the Côté gold project, now in construction 125 km southwest of Timmins, Ont. Iamgold is the operator and 70% owner; its partner is Sumitomo Metal Mining (30%).

Assays from the Gosselin zone include long intersections:

Hole GOS21-66: 242 metres grading 1.57 g/t gold, including 154 metres at 2.31 g/t, including 32.9 metres at 6 g/t;

Hole GOS21-76: 151.5 metres grading 1.25 g/t gold;

Hole GOS21-80: 48.5 metres grading 7.83 g/t gold, including 3.5 metres at 96.1 g/t;

Hole GOS21-81: 430 metres grading 0.95 g/t gold, including 274.2 metres grading 1.31 g/t;

Hole GOS21-86: 393 metres grading 1.41 g/t gold;

Hole GOS21-88: 220 metres grading 1.25 g/t gold, including 96 metres at 2.1 g/t;

Hole GOS21-92: 304.3 metres grading 1.14 g/t gold; and

Hole GOS21-93: 350 metres grading 1.25 g/t gold, including 177 metres grading 1.91 g/t.

For the 2021 delineation drilling program, holes were drilled on 70-metre centres. Two holes were oriented in the opposite direction from the regular pattern to crosscut the central part of the zone, providing additional information on the central breccia core.

Drilling at the Gosselin zone confirms gold mineralization that has been traced over a strike length of 1,400 metres, a width of 400 metres, and a depth extent of 425 metres. The mineralization outcrops below Ducks Lake and remains open to the northeast and southeast as well as at depth.

The inaugural resource estimate for Gosselin is due by the end of the year.

Details about the Côté are posted at www.Iamgold.com.