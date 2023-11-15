Inca One  partners with PlanetGOLD to improve artisanal mining in Peru

Inca One Gold (TSXV:INCA; OTCQB:INCAF) is partnering with PlanetGOLD, an international program backed the United Nations, that seeks to improve artisanal and small-scale gold mining, in Peru. Inca One operates the Chala One and Kori One mineral processing facilities in that country. The mills have a combined capacity of 450 t/day.

PlanetGOLD works with governments, the private sector, and artisanal mining communities to improve small-scale miners' production practices and work environment. Its mission is to make small-scale gold mining safer, cleaner, and more profitable, with an ultimate vision of a clean, global supply of gold from small-scale miners.

Inca One shares this goal, and it has enrolled several suppliers into responsible gold value chains from mine to market.

Earlier this year, Inca One and PlanetGOLD signed an initial alliance for professionalizing the artisanal sector. The company underwent a complete review of its operations and corporate strategy as part of a thorough due diligence process that evaluated aspects of legitimacy, human rights, social well-being, organizational ethics and environment. In this process, Inca One demonstrated an optimal progress result, satisfying 96% of the variables established by the PlanetGOLD criteria.

"Our partnership with PlanetGOLD is another significant milestone for the company towards promoting responsible mining practices in Peru," added Ivan Salas, country manager of Inca One. "At Inca One, we mandated long ago to work only in regions and with partners using best mining practices. We have always taught our mining clients to avoid the use of any polluting substances, and we are determined to help eliminate these practices in the sector."

Inca One produced 24,600 oz. of gold in 2022 while operating at 42% of capacity. At full capacity the processing plants could have an output of 100,000 oz. of gold annually.

More information is posted on www.IncaOne.com.