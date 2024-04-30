Imperial intersects 270 metres of 0.65% copper, 0.48 g/t gold at Mount Polley

Imperial Metals (TSX: III) reported partial results from the 2024 exploration at its Mount Polley copper mine, including 270 metres of 0.65% copper and 0.48 g/t gold. This year’s drilling program is designed to follow up on last year’s successful drilling in the Springer zone. The 100%-owned mine is located near Williams Lake, B.C.

The high grades were intersected in vertical hole SD-24-179, collared on tailings in the Springer pit. Mineralization was encountered beginning at 22.5 metres. The hole was 470 metres long and averaged 0.47% copper and 0.39 g/t gold. The high grade intersection mentioned above (0.65% copper and 0.48 g/t gold) occurred in the top 270 metres of the hole.

Included within the 270-metre section was 85 metres grading 0.71% copper and 0.88 g/t gold, another section over 22.5 metres of 1.29% copper and 1.69 g/t gold, plus another 22.5-metre section at 0.83% copper and 1.02 g/t gold.

More exploration results are posted on www.ImperialMetals.com.