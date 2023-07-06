Is it time to buy deflated gold stocks?

It’s been a tough few weeks for the gold bulls.

It was only two months ago they were screaming from the roof calling for a gold ‘break-out’ into all new highs.

That was on the back of a strong recovery from 2022’s lows. It was also thanks to several major economies across Asia buying up big on gold bullion to boost their reserves.

That’s been the catch-cry for the gold bulls in 2023 — nations in the east buying gold as a possible move away from the U.S. dollar in international trade. Yet despite the buying spree, gold futures continue to weaken.

Why?