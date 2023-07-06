Is it time to buy deflated gold stocks?

It’s been a tough few weeks for the gold bulls. It was only two months ago they were screaming from the roof […]
By James Cooper July 6, 2023 At 10:51 am
The facade of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Credit: AdobeStock/Aaron Kohr

Topics

Commodities

Tags

It’s been a tough few weeks for the gold bulls.

It was only two months ago they were screaming from the roof calling for a gold ‘break-out’ into all new highs.

That was on the back of a strong recovery from 2022’s lows. It was also thanks to several major economies across Asia buying up big on gold bullion to boost their reserves.

That’s been the catch-cry for the gold bulls in 2023 — nations in the east buying gold as a possible move away from the U.S. dollar in international trade. Yet despite the buying spree, gold futures continue to weaken.

Why?

KEEP READING AT NORTHERN MINER

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jul 12 2023 - Jul 13 2023
Mining on Top Africa
Jul 12 2023 - Jul 13 2023
GMG-SAIMM Johannesburg Forum
Jul 12 2023 - Jul 13 2023
SMART DRILLING USA 2023
Jul 20 2023 - Jul 20 2023
Coal and the Future of Energy

Related Posts