Jevons unveils autonomous pre-split explosive system

The new ARTEV1000 pre-split system. Credit: Jevons

Jevons Robotics has launched its new ARTEV1000 pre-split system, a battery-electric robotic solution designed to automate the loading of packaged pre-split explosives.

Pre-split blasting is a technique for breaking up rocks in surface mining and quarrying operations. It works by setting off a line of explosives before the larger blast. This method improves stability and reduces overbreak.

Jevons’ new automated system is designed to eliminate the need for manual handling of explosives during this process, reducing human exposure. The system autonomously locates the blast hole and deploys the explosives at the right position.

“Our objective is not simply to introduce another piece of equipment. It is to redesign the task so that people no longer need to enter the hazardous area to complete it,” said Todd Peate, Jevons’ CEO.

Newmont (NYSE: NEM) will deploy the ARTEV1000 pre-split system at its Boddington operation in Western Australia, something Jevons’ says marks an important milestone for the company.

“Newmont’s Boddington operation will become the first global deployment of this new system,” added Peate. “It provides a strong foundation for introducing this capability to mining operations internationally and reinforces our strategy of eliminating human exposure to high-risk activities.”

Jevons is an Australian industrial robotics company focused on developing battery-electric, rugged-terrain platforms to help remove people from hazardous environments.

For further information, visit: https://www.jevonsrobotics.com.au/