Liebherr-Australia celebrates new training centre in Western Australia

Photos from the Aug. celebration. Credit: Liebherr-Australia

Liebherr-Australia marked the opening of its new training centre last month in Perth, Western Australia. The event was attended by customers and industry professionals.

The site features an administrative building with three dedicated training rooms that contain three machine simulators — a T 264 truck, an R 9350 excavator and an R 9800 excavator — as well as diagnostic simulators for technical training. It also includes a 1,250 square-metre workshop with Liebherr equipment and engines to provide participants with a hands-on experience.

“We designed this facility to give technicians, operators and maintenance teams access to structured, practical training supported by Liebherr people, systems and technology,” said Peter Wilson, Liebherr-Australia’s national training manager for mining.

At the event, attendees experienced some of this technology for themselves during the official opening celebrations, with demonstrations of excavator simulators, a LiReCon teleoperations stand for the PR 776 G8 dozer and LiDIA engine diagnostic software.

The company says the new facility is designed to support teams and professionals within the mining industry across all of Australia.

“Automation, remote operation, advanced diagnostics, electrification and increasingly sophisticated machine systems are changing the skills required to operate and maintain mining equipment. We have a responsibility to make sure the people working with that equipment have the knowledge, skills and confidence to get the best from it,” added Wilson.

With this new training centre, Liebherr-Australia says it will extend its training to include wider mining workforce topics. There are plans to introduce onboarding programs for apprentices and with courses on electrical principles, programming and the fundamentals of hydraulics.

For more information, visit: https://www.liebherr.com/en-int/n/liebherr-australia-commemorates-the-opening-of-its-new-training-centre-in-western-australia-287616-3935641